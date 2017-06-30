Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Sent back to minors
Herrera was sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Herrera made just one appearance with the Yankees before being shuttled back to the minors, where he'll likely continue to develop as a starter. He could be back with the big club soon if he continues to dominate in the minors. Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
