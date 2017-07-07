Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Not in Friday's lineup
Torreyes is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against Milwaukee.
Torreyes hits the bench for the second consecutive game after starting 11 of the past 12. In his place, Tyler Wade draws another start at second while batting ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Receives day off•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Perfect at plate Friday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Seeing regular infield reps•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Settles back into backup role•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Set to lose starting role•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...