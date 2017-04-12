Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Not in starting lineup
Torreyes is not in the Yankees' starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays.
It appears to be a rest day as Pete Kozma gets the start at shortstop in his absence. The 24-year-old is batting .250 with one home run and eight RBI while filling in for the injured Didi Gregorius (shoulder), making the case to remain a regular starter throughout the season.
