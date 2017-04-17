Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out of lineup Monday
Torreyes is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Torreyes has appeared in every game for the Yankees this season (starting all but one), so he'll get a breather as Pete Kozma takes over at shortstop. The 24-year-old is 10-for-40 with 10 RBI this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Not in starting lineup•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Drives in two for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Gets Opening Day nod at shortstop•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Expected to start at shortstop•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Expected to work in outfield during spring•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Two-hit showing Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...