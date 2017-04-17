Torreyes is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Torreyes has appeared in every game for the Yankees this season (starting all but one), so he'll get a breather as Pete Kozma takes over at shortstop. The 24-year-old is 10-for-40 with 10 RBI this season.

