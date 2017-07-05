Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out of lineup Wednesday
Torreyes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
The 24-year-old appears to have the upper hand in terms of a replacement for Starlin Castro (hamstring), but will give way to Tyler Wade at the keystone Wednesday. Torreyes is 7-for-26 with three RBI in seven games since taking over as the primary second baseman.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Receives day off•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Perfect at plate Friday•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Seeing regular infield reps•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Settles back into backup role•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Set to lose starting role•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...