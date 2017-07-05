Torreyes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old appears to have the upper hand in terms of a replacement for Starlin Castro (hamstring), but will give way to Tyler Wade at the keystone Wednesday. Torreyes is 7-for-26 with three RBI in seven games since taking over as the primary second baseman.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories