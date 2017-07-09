Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out of Sunday's lineup
Torreyes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Coming off a hitless performance during Saturday's game, Torreyes will head to the bench in favor of Tyler Wade as the Yankees close out their series against Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers. With Starlin Castro (hamstring) set to return shortly after the All-Star break, Torreyes will find himself shifted back to a bench role.
