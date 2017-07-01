Torreyes went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 13-4 win over the Astros.

He had just four walks in 51 games coming into Friday, so this display of patience likely had more to do with Houston's pitchers than some sudden epiphany on Torreyes' part. The performance did boost his batting average to .291, and he should continue seeing regular playing time at second base while Starlin Castro (hamstring) is on the shelf.