Torreyes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torreyes has taken over as the primary option at the keystone following Starlin Castro's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list June 27, but he'll give way to rookie Tyler Wade at the position in the series finale. Castro has been able to take batting practice over the weekend and could soon resume running, so it's not out of the question that he'll come off the DL and push Torreyes back to a bench role before the All-Star break arrives.