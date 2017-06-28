Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Seeing regular infield reps
Torreyes will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The placements of Starlin Castro (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) on the disabled list over the last few days are expected to provide Torreyes with some staying power in the lineup after he had previously been deployed in a utility role off the bench. Torreyes' versatility will allow him to pick up his eighth straight start Wednesday, and should help him gain some notice in deeper and AL-only leagues where he's available. The 24-year-old is slashing .279/.303/.368 and has collected 17 RBI and 15 runs in 143 plate appearances this season.
