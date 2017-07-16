Torreyes will start at second base and bat ninth in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Torreyes is expected to lose out on regular at-bats now that Starlin Castro (hamstring) has returned from the disabled list, but he'll stick in the lineup for at least another contest with Castro receiving a breather in the first half of the twin bill. Torreyes likely won't make for a strong DFS play for the early slate after getting off to a 3-for-23 (.130 average) start to July.