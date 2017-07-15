Castro (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Saturday, and draws the start at second base against Boston.

Castro has been out since June 27 with a strained right hamstring, but will rejoin the Yankees prior to their game against the Red Sox on Saturday. The second baseman played Thursday and Friday for Double-A Trenton, going 2-for-7 with a double during those contests. Although Castro may be a little fatigued after playing two straight days following two weeks without any action, he will slide right back into the New York lineup, batting fifth while manning the keystone. With a doubleheader on tap Sunday, Castro will likely get one of the games off to rest.