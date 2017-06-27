Castro believes he avoided the worst with Monday's hamstring strain, but will need a few days to recover, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports.

Castro said he pulled up when he felt the muscle tighten and believes he avoided a tear because of it. For now, it sounds like Castro will avoid the disabled list, but things will become clearer over the next day or two. The Yankees already plan to call up infielder Tyler Wade to account for Castro's absence.