Yankees' Starlin Castro: Day-to-day with hamstring issue
Castro believes he avoided the worst with Monday's hamstring strain, but will need a few days to recover, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports.
Castro said he pulled up when he felt the muscle tighten and believes he avoided a tear because of it. For now, it sounds like Castro will avoid the disabled list, but things will become clearer over the next day or two. The Yankees already plan to call up infielder Tyler Wade to account for Castro's absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Shows optimism in DL stint•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Dealing with right hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Undergoes cortisone shot•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....