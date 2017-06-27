Castro left Monday's game with a right hamstring strain, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The severity of the strain remains to be determined. It's possible Castro could avoid a disabled list stint if the injury is minor enough, but anything Grade 2 or more severe will likely require him to sit out at least a couple of weeks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories