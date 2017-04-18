Yankees' Starlin Castro: Doubles twice in three-hit outing
Castro went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs during Monday's win over the White Sox.
This was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for Castro, who's put together a strong start to the campaign with a .356/.389/.538 slash line. He's been bouncing all over the lineup the past eight games but hasn't dropped lower than fifth; hitting in the heart of a clicking lineup is a nice fantasy boon that helps his floor. Second base is a deep fantasy position, but Castro is quickly proving to be a serviceable asset in the majority of settings.
