Castro (hamstring) will play with Double-A Trenton on Thursday and Friday before rejoining the Yankees for their doubleheader against Boston on Saturday, Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant reports.

The plan is for Castro to play five or six innings during his first rehab appearance Thursday, followed by a full game Friday. If all goes well, the second baseman will join the Bronx Bombers on Saturday, and could slide into the lineup for one (or both) of the games depending on how he is feeling. In his place, Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes continue to man the keystone for the Yankees.