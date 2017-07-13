Yankees' Starlin Castro: Expected to return Saturday
Castro (hamstring) will play with Double-A Trenton on Thursday and Friday before rejoining the Yankees for their doubleheader against Boston on Saturday, Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant reports.
The plan is for Castro to play five or six innings during his first rehab appearance Thursday, followed by a full game Friday. If all goes well, the second baseman will join the Bronx Bombers on Saturday, and could slide into the lineup for one (or both) of the games depending on how he is feeling. In his place, Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes continue to man the keystone for the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Will start rehab soon•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Out through All-Star break•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Ramping up activity Thursday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes batting practice Saturday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Shows optimism regarding return•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...