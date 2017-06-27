Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday.

Castro was lifted from Monday night's game with the injury and it seems to be a more serious issue than was originally expected. His earliest return date would appear to be the weekend before the All-Star break, though the team could decide to hold him back until afterwards as a precaution. Nonetheless, the Yankees will miss his bat, as Castro leads the squad with 92 hits over 73 games and owns a healthy 2.2 WAR this season. Ronald Torreyes figures to see the lion's share of playing time at second base during his absence.