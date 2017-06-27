Yankees' Starlin Castro: Hits DL with hamstring strain
Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday.
Castro was lifted from Monday night's game with the injury and it seems to be a more serious issue than was originally expected. His earliest return date would appear to be the weekend before the All-Star break, though the team could decide to hold him back until afterwards as a precaution. Nonetheless, the Yankees will miss his bat, as Castro leads the squad with 92 hits over 73 games and owns a healthy 2.2 WAR this season. Ronald Torreyes figures to see the lion's share of playing time at second base during his absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Shows optimism in DL stint•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Day-to-day with hamstring issue•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Dealing with right hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Undergoes cortisone shot•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....