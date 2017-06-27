Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday.

Castro was lifted from Monday night's game with the injury and it seems to be a more serious issue than was originally expected. His earliest return date would appear to be the weekend before the All-Star break, though the team could decide to hold him back until afterwards as a precaution. Nonetheless, the Yankees will miss his bat, as Castro leads the squad with 92 hits over 73 games and owns a healthy 2.2 WAR this season. Ronald Torreyes figures to see the lion's share of playing time at second base during his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories