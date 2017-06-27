Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder
Castro pulled up after attempting to leg out an infield single and was removed from the game with an apparent injury, Brendan Kuty of New Jersey Advance Media reports.
Castro needed assistance from the trainer as he limped off the field. The Yankees training staff will need to examine him before we know for sure, but this one sounds like it could be a serious injury. Rob Refsnyder replaced Castro at second base for the Yankees.
