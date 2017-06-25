Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Castro has manned the keystone in each of the last six games for New York, but will give way to Ronald Torreyes for the afternoon series finale. Look for Castro -- who owns a .853 OPS since the start of June -- to be back in action Monday in Chicago.

