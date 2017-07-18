Yankees' Starlin Castro: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Castro is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .175 with a 31 percent strikeout rate over his last 40 at-bats. Ronald Torreyes is starting at second base and hitting ninth.
