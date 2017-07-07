Yankees' Starlin Castro: Out through All-Star break
Castro (hamstring) will be sidelined until after the All-Star break, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Castro could be able to make his return for the series in Boston following the All-Star break, and will be heading to a rehab assignment in the meantime. The second baseman has been out since June 26, but participated in batting practice and has been able to take grounders over the past week. While he continues to be away from the team, Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade are covering the keystone, with Wade drawing the start against Milwaukee on Friday.
