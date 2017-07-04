Yankees' Starlin Castro: Ramping up activity Thursday
Castro (hamstring) is slated to begin running "fairly hard" Thursday, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Castro was able to take batting practice Saturday, and he'll now try to test out running on his strained right hamstring as the next step in his recovery. Even if all goes well Thursday, manager Joe Girardi expressed a bit of doubt though that the second baseman would be able to return before the All-Star break. While there remains a chance Castro comes back over the weekend, it sounds like the team will play it safe and give him a few extra days to rest up.
