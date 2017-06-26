Castro (wrist) is batting second and starting at second base Monday against the White Sox.

Castro was held out of Sunday's game after receiving a cortisone shot in his ailing wrist, which had been giving him pain after check swings. It appears the medicine did its work, as the young infielder is back in the lineup after a brief absence. He'll look to build upon an already impressive 2017 campaign in which he is slashing .315/.350/.490 with 45 RBI.