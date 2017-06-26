Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to lineup
Castro (wrist) is batting second and starting at second base Monday against the White Sox.
Castro was held out of Sunday's game after receiving a cortisone shot in his ailing wrist, which had been giving him pain after check swings. It appears the medicine did its work, as the young infielder is back in the lineup after a brief absence. He'll look to build upon an already impressive 2017 campaign in which he is slashing .315/.350/.490 with 45 RBI.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: To miss a few days with hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Dealing with right hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Undergoes cortisone shot•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...