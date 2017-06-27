Yankees' Starlin Castro: Shows optimism in DL stint
Castro said his hamstring strain is a Grade 1 and he could be back in the minimum of 10 days time, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This is a sigh of relief for the fantasy owners, as Castro confirmed that he doesn't think the ailment is too serious and walking around feels normal. The superstar second baseman also said he thought his hamstring injury last season was more severe, and he only missed a week due to that one. Barring any setbacks, Castro could be back on the field for the final weekend series before the All-Star break, a three-game set with Milwaukee.
