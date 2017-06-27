Castro said his hamstring strain is a Grade 1 and he could be back after the minimum 10 days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This is great news for fantasy owners, as Castro confirmed that he doesn't think the ailment is too serious and that walking around feels normal. The second baseman also said he thought his hamstring injury last season was more severe, and he only missed a week due to that one. Barring any setbacks, Castro could be back on the field for the final weekend series before the All-Star break, a three-game set with Milwaukee.