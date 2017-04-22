Yankees' Starlin Castro: Smashes three-run homer

Castro went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Pirates.

Castro's fourth bomb of the year was a three-run shot that started an 11-run eruption that resulted in the Yankees victory. He's been red hot throughout April with a .364 batting average, and he should be kept in fantasy lineups until he runs into a slump.

