Yankees' Starlin Castro: Sporting five-game hit streak
Castro went 2-for-4 with a run during Wednesday's 8-4 win over Tampa Bay to improve his hitting streak to five games.
Castro's best fantasy seasons might be in the rearview mirror now that he doesn't run anymore, but he's still a serviceable middle infielder in deeper settings. He's hardly missed any time through his first seven years in the league and can provide a respectable return in the runs, home runs, RBI and batting average columns. Playing his home games at hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium is a nice boost, too.
