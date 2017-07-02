Castro (hamstring) was able to take batting practice on Saturday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Following Saturday's hitting session, manager Joe Girardi indicated the second baseman was "doing better" as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Castro expressed optimism when he hit the disabled list last Tuesday that he'd only miss the minimum 10 days, and while there's been no official word from the team on a timetable, an activation shortly before the All-Star breaks appears to still be a possibility if Castro continues to clear hurdles in his recovery without any setbacks.