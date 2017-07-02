Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes batting practice Saturday
Castro (hamstring) was able to take batting practice on Saturday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Following Saturday's hitting session, manager Joe Girardi indicated the second baseman was "doing better" as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Castro expressed optimism when he hit the disabled list last Tuesday that he'd only miss the minimum 10 days, and while there's been no official word from the team on a timetable, an activation shortly before the All-Star breaks appears to still be a possibility if Castro continues to clear hurdles in his recovery without any setbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Shows optimism regarding return•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Day-to-day with hamstring issue•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Dealing with right hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...