Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes seat for Game 1
Castro is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.
The Yankees likely aren't eager to overwork Castro after he was activated from the disabled list ahead of Saturday's 16-inning win, so the 27-year-old will take a seat for the matinee before likely rejoining the lineup for the nightcap. Ronald Torreyes draws the start at the keystone for Game 1.
