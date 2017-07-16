Play

Castro is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

The Yankees likely aren't eager to overwork Castro after he was activated from the disabled list ahead of Saturday's 16-inning win, so the 27-year-old will take a seat for the matinee before likely rejoining the lineup for the nightcap. Ronald Torreyes draws the start at the keystone for Game 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast