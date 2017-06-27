Castro believes he avoided the worst with his hamstring strain but will need a few days, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports Monday.

Castro said he pulled up when he felt the muscle tighten and believes he avoided a tear because of it. For now, it sounds like Castro will avoid a disabled list trip, but things will become more clear over the next day or two. The Yankees already plan to call up infielder Tyler Wade to account for Castro's absence.