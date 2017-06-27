Yankees' Starlin Castro: To miss a few days with hamstring strain
Castro believes he avoided the worst with his hamstring strain but will need a few days, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports Monday.
Castro said he pulled up when he felt the muscle tighten and believes he avoided a tear because of it. For now, it sounds like Castro will avoid a disabled list trip, but things will become more clear over the next day or two. The Yankees already plan to call up infielder Tyler Wade to account for Castro's absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Dealing with right hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Leaves game after apparent injury running out grounder•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Undergoes cortisone shot•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Starlin Castro: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...