Yankees' Starlin Castro: Undergoes cortisone shot
Castro had a cortisone shot in his wrist Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi revealed that this discomfort in Castro's wrist that preceded the shot has lasted about six weeks, and the second baseman is not in the lineup Sunday. Right now, it's unknown if Castro will miss extended time or continue to play through the pain. The 27-year-old is hitting .315 in 311 plate appearances this season, and his .295 average in June, including five home runs and 17 RBI this month, did not suggest that he was playing hurt.
