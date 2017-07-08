Yankees' Starlin Castro: Will start rehab soon
Castro (hamstring) said his rehab assignment will start immediately after the All-Star Game, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
The keystoner may kick things off Wednesday or, after a day of preparation, Thursday. Either way, Castro may not sit for long after the Yankees return from the midsummer breather. Those who'll set weekly fantasy lineups next week, however, should weigh whether they should set him for the three-game period if his timetable isn't concrete.
