Yankees' Todd Frazier: Making first start as Yankee
Frazier is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, batting seventh and playing third base.
The recently acquired Frazier will make his first start as a Yankee on Thursday against Felix Hernandez in Seattle. His production in Chicago in the first half was a shadow of his 2016 form when he hit 40 home runs and 98 RBI, but he is should be a significant upgrade at third base for the Yankees overall. In a limited sample, Frazier is 4-for-8 with two home runs off of Hernandez in his career.
More News
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Scheduled to make first start as Yankee•
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Todd Frazier: Shipped to Yankees in blockbuster deal•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Healthy scratch from Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Red Sox closing in•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Subject of trade talks with Boston•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...