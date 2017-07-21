Yankees' Todd Frazier: Making first start as Yankee

Frazier is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, batting seventh and playing third base.

The recently acquired Frazier will make his first start as a Yankee on Thursday against Felix Hernandez in Seattle. His production in Chicago in the first half was a shadow of his 2016 form when he hit 40 home runs and 98 RBI, but he is should be a significant upgrade at third base for the Yankees overall. In a limited sample, Frazier is 4-for-8 with two home runs off of Hernandez in his career.

