Yankees' Todd Frazier: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Frazier is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Twins, and will arrive to Minnesota right around game time following Tuesday's trade, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier was involved in the monster deal between New York and the White Sox on Tuesday night, and will have to wait another day before he earns his first start in pinstripes. It appears as though manager Joe Girardi will give Frazier the majority of the starts at third while Chase Headley moves into a platoon with Garrett Cooper at first base, per Randy Miller. For Wednesday's game, Ronald Torreyes is set to man the hot corner, but Frazier should be available off the bench according to Girardi.