Yankees' Tom Layne: Avoids arbitration
Layne agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. He has settled in as a solid middle reliever over the past couple seasons, but does not bring much to the table from a fantasy perspective.
