Austin was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He is batting seventh and starting at first base Saturday against the Rangers.

As expected, Austin was added to the big-league roster ahead of Saturday's matinee contest. He'll replace Chris Carter, who was designated for assignment Friday, as the Yankees' primary first baseman. The 25-year-old slashed .292/.355/.552 with 16 extra-base hits in 27 games at Triple-A this season.