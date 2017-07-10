Austin (hamstring) is dealing with a more serious injury than initially believed and will likely be out longer than the initial timetable of four weeks, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

While this kind of news is never encouraging, it sounds as though Austin's right hamstring strain was a higher grade than the club initially believed rather than him suffering any sort of setback. The 25-year-old has already been on the shelf for just about two weeks, but at this point he's still not ready to begin baseball activities or to map out a rehab schedule. With Greg Bird (ankle) also still hurt, a combination of Ji-Man Choi and Austin Romine continue to keep holding down the fort at first base.