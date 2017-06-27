Austin is dealing with a sore right hamstring and is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Austin started the past three games at first base but will slot into the DH spot Tuesday to take some of the stress off of his sore hamstring. The fact that he's able to run the bases suggests that the injury is minor, but it's worth monitoring to see if he's able to return to the field in the coming days. Austin Romine is manning first base in the meantime.