Yankees' Tyler Austin: DL stint in play
Manager Joe Girardi said Austin's hamstring is "a concern" and could ultimately force him onto the disabled list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Austin was limited to DH duties in Tuesday's contest before getting the day off Wednesday, suggesting the injury may be worse than originally expected. If he continues to show little improvement over the next couple days, he could need a stint on the DL to get over the ailment. If he does wind up on the DL, Chris Carter, who recently accepted an assignment to Triple-A, would likely rejoin the big club.
