Austin (hamstring) is expected to miss at least four weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the 10-day disabled list June 29, Austin was diagnosed with a high-level right hamstring strain, so he'll be barred from doing any on-field activity until at least after the All-Star break. With the Yankees having since designated Chris Carter for assignment and Greg Bird (ankle) facing an uncertain return timetable, the team will likely turn to Ji-Man Choi as their primary first baseman until Austin is able to come off the DL.