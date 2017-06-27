Austin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over the White Sox.

Austin owns a solid .278/.357/.471 career slash line at the Triple-A level and will receive a fleeting opportunity at regular at-bats as New York's primary first baseman. Monday's bomb was an encouraging first step, and Austin is definitely worth considering as a speculative add and short-term fix.

