Austin (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Austin homered in his third game in the majors this season, but was limited to DH duties Tuesday before given the day off outright Wednesday. He seems unlikely to be in action Thursday as well, even if he does get favorable MRI results. If that holds true, look for Austin Romine to draw another start at first base, with Rob Refsnyder serving as another potential candidate.