Yankees' Tyler Austin: MRI on tap
Austin (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Austin homered in his third game in the majors this season, but was limited to DH duties Tuesday before given the day off outright Wednesday. He seems unlikely to be in action Thursday as well, even if he does get favorable MRI results. If that holds true, look for Austin Romine to draw another start at first base, with Rob Refsnyder serving as another potential candidate.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: DL stint in play•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Dealing with sore hamstring•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Homers in Monday win•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Called up from Triple-A, starting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: To be called up Saturday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...