Yankees' Tyler Austin: Not in Thursday's lineup
Austin (hamstring) is out of the lineup and not on the active roster for Thursday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Austin will likely land on the disabled list following batting practice prior to New York's series finale against the White Sox. With the promotion of Dustin Fowler and Chris Carter, the team is clearly targeting a need at first base, while Austin Romine draws the start for Thursday's contest.
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....