Austin (hamstring) is out of the lineup and not on the active roster for Thursday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Austin will likely land on the disabled list following batting practice prior to New York's series finale against the White Sox. With the promotion of Dustin Fowler and Chris Carter, the team is clearly targeting a need at first base, while Austin Romine draws the start for Thursday's contest.

