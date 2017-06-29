Austin (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Austin was diagnosed with a high grade sprain of his hamstring after dealing with the injury for the past few days. He will likely need longer than 10 days on the DL, which would line his return up with the end of the All-Star break, barring any setbacks to the hamstring. In his place, the team called up Dustin Fowler and promoted Chris Carter to provide more depth at first base. Austin will fly to Tampa on Thursday to see a doctor and set a timetable moving forward.