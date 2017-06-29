Yankees' Tyler Austin: Placed on disabled list
Austin (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Austin was diagnosed with a high grade sprain of his hamstring after dealing with the injury for the past few days. He will likely need longer than 10 days on the DL, which would line his return up with the end of the All-Star break, barring any setbacks to the hamstring. In his place, the team called up Dustin Fowler and promoted Chris Carter to provide more depth at first base. Austin will fly to Tampa on Thursday to see a doctor and set a timetable moving forward.
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....