Yankees' Tyler Austin: Sitting out Wednesday
Austin (hamstring) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Austin was limited to DH duty Tuesday while contending with a sore right hamstring, but though the injury doesn't sound serious, his absence from the lineup against a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon) suggests he's not quite 100 percent healthy. The newly recalled Miguel Andujar will slot in as the DH on Wednesday in his major-league debut.
