Austin will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday's game

Austin will replace Chris Carter, who was designated for assignment after striking out three times in an 0-for-4 performance Friday night. Austin was hitting a spicy .292/.355/.552 with 16 extra-base hits at Triple-A, and in the wake of Carter's struggles, he'll get a chance to show what he can do in the majors.