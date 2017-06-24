Yankees' Tyler Austin: To be called up Saturday
Austin will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday's game
Austin will replace Chris Carter, who was designated for assignment after striking out three times in an 0-for-4 performance Friday night. Austin was hitting a spicy .292/.355/.552 with 16 extra-base hits at Triple-A, and in the wake of Carter's struggles, he'll get a chance to show what he can do in the majors.
