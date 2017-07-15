Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Loses role in bullpen
Clippard will no longer be the seventh-inning man for the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Clippard has been in a constant struggle throughout the course of the 2017 season, accumulating a 5.24 ERA with five blown saves to his name. Manager Joe Girardi made the decision to move Clippard out of the role he's occupied all season long, and will give fellow relievers Chad Green and Adam Warren more chances in that spot. Clipper will still be used a decent amount for the Yankees, and this move gives him an opportunity to right the ship while pitching in less-pressurized situations.
