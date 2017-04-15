Clippard struck out three and collected his first save of the season despite allowing two hits (including a home run) and a walk during the ninth inning of Saturday's win over St. Louis.

Since Clippard lost on Apr. 7, he threw three scoreless innings over four appearances and recorded three holds and three strikeouts leading into Saturday's outing. Clippard is clearly a key cog in the New York bullpen, and his usage in high-leverage situations can help him pile up a few wins and saves to go along with his serviceable ratios and strikeouts. He's worth considering in deeper leagues.