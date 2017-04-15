Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Registers save against Cardinals
Clippard struck out three and collected his first save of the season despite allowing two hits (including a home run) and a walk during the ninth inning of Saturday's win over St. Louis.
Since Clippard lost on Apr. 7, he threw three scoreless innings over four appearances and recorded three holds and three strikeouts leading into Saturday's outing. Clippard is clearly a key cog in the New York bullpen, and his usage in high-leverage situations can help him pile up a few wins and saves to go along with his serviceable ratios and strikeouts. He's worth considering in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Takes loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Has not given up run this spring•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Takes blown save and loss Sunday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Serving as fill-in closer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Traded to Yankees•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...