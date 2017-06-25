Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Struggles continue in loss
Clippard yielded four runs on three hits and two walks over just one inning in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
Clippard entered in a game the Yankees trailed 4-1 in the ninth inning, and by the time he walked off the mound, any chance of a comeback was all but gone. The 32-year-old has now given up at least two runs in three consecutive outings and sports an unsightly 14.09 ERA with two blown saves in the month of June. Until he gets back on track, it's possible Clippard won't see as many high-leverage situations.
