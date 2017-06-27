Wade had his contract selected by the Yankees on Tuesday.

With Starlin Castro (hamstring) heading to the 10-day DL, Wade will have a chance to prove his worth on the big stage. The young shortstop has been tearing it up in Triple-A this season, hitting .313/.390/.444 with 25 RBI and 24 stolen bases, so the Yankees will give him a look just prior to the All-Star break. The top prospect may have a short stay in the big leagues once he arrives, but will certainly earn valuable playing time as one of the organization's top prospects.

