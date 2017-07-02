Yankees' Tyler Wade: Draws fourth start in five
Wade will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The versatile Wade will be making his fourth start in five games, with three of those starts coming at different positions. It's likely that at least semi-regular at-bats will be available for Wade through the All-Star break while the Yankees remain decimated by injuries, but playing time could be harder to come by during the second half.
